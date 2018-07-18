Trump says 'big results will come' from Putin summit

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 18) he got on well with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Finland and "big results will come".

"So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!" he said on Twitter.

Mr Trump sought on Tuesday to calm the storm over what critics said was his failure to hold Mr Putin accountable for meddling in the 2016 US election, saying he misspoke in the joint news conference in Helsinki.