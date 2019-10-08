Trump says 'bad' outcome in Hong Kong would hurt China talks

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) - President Donald Trump warned China that if the country does anything "bad" to quell protests in Hong Kong, trade negotiations with the US would suffer.

"They have to do that in a peaceful manner," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday (Oct 7).

A fresh round of Hong Kong protests remained small on Monday night as the city cleaned up from a chaotic weekend in which demonstrators battled with police, vandalised shops and paralyzed swaths of the Asian financial hub.