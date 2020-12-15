Trump says Attorney General William Barr resigns

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Dec 14) that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.

Mr Barr, in a letter to Mr Trump posted by the Republican president on Twitter, said he would leave his post on Dec 23.

The letter came shortly after Mr Barr had briefed the president about the Justice Department’s review into the Trump campaign’s allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In it, Mr Barr pledged the allegations “would continue to be pursued.” In the letter, Mr Barr also praised what he called Mr Trump’s historic record, saying he had helped boost the economy, strengthen the military and curb illegal immigration.

Mr Barr’s fate in the waning days of the Trump administration had been in question since he said last week that a Justice Department investigation had found no sign of major fraud in the November election, contradicting Trump’s false claims.

“I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” Mr Barr wrote.

Mr Trump’s legal team had accused Barr of failing to conduct a proper inquiry into the voter fraud claims.

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Mr Biden beat Mr Trump by 306 to 232 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that chooses the president, as well as by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote.

Despite that, Mr Trump has continued to claim loudly and without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud, allegations that have been repeatedly rejected by state and federal officials.

Mr Trump has pursued a series of legal challenges in numerous states, but he has not managed to prevail in any of them.

Last week, the US Supreme Court rejected a long-shot lawsuit by Texas and backed by Mr Trump and a number of other states seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing what is seen as the fatal blow in his quest to undo his election loss.

Mr Trump has refused to concede the election and waited until late November before allowing the Biden transition team to access funds and other resources it needs to prepare for the peaceful transfer of power.