Trump’s rivals clash at debate but do little to dent his lead in US race

MIAMI – For the third time, Donald Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination took to the debate stage on Wednesday night in his absence, seeking a way to dislodge the former president from his commanding lead in opinion polls.

While contenders such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley briefly criticised Trump, the latest episode did not appear any likelier to alter the dynamics of a race that Trump has dominated for months.

The candidates spent much of the two-hour event assailing one another as they strove to emerge as Trump’s chief opponent, with less than 10 weeks before the first statewide nominating contest in Iowa. They will have one more opportunity on Dec 6, when a fourth debate will take place in Alabama.

For his part, Trump held a rival event nearby, where he mocked the participants and demanded that the Republican Party stop “wasting time” with “unwatchable” debates.

With only five candidates qualifying for the stage – Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley were joined by United States Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – it was less chaotic than previous encounters.

But it still had its share of cutting exchanges.

At one point during a discussion about whether to ban TikTok, Mr Ramaswamy noted that Ms Haley’s daughter has used the app, prompting Ms Haley to warn him angrily not to mention her daughter again.

“You’re just scum,” she muttered.

Ms Haley, who also served as South Carolina governor, and Mr DeSantis, who has been in a distant second place behind Trump for most of the campaign, had their own clash over which governor has been too welcoming to Chinese investment.

Recent polls have shown the two jockeying for second place in early voting states.

Most of the candidates voiced support for banning TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, over national security concerns – even Mr Ramaswamy, who has defended using the app as a way to connect with young Republican voters.

Backing Israel

The debate opened with moderators asking the candidates to explain why they should be the party’s standard-bearer rather than Trump, giving them a chance to make their case directly to voters watching at home.

Mr DeSantis criticised Trump for skipping the event, which took place in their shared home state of Florida, and suggested that the party’s poor showing in Tuesday’s off-year elections should be laid at Trump’s feet.

“He said Republicans were gonna get tired of winning,” he said. “Well, we saw last night – I’m sick of Republicans losing!”

Ms Haley offered a more muted critique.