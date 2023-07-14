Trump’s request to delay classified documents trial opposed by US Justice Department

WASHINGTON – United States Special Counsel Jack Smith opposes Donald Trump’s proposal to delay a trial date in the classified documents’ prosecution past this year, let alone after the 2024 presidential election.

Prosecutors asked US District Judge Aileen Cannon to schedule the trial to begin in December.

Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendant Waltine “Walt” Nauta agreed with the government that Cannon’s original trial date in August was too soon, but argued in a brief earlier this week that the judge shouldn’t put any date on the calendar at all.

In the US Justice Department’s latest filing on Thursday, prosecutors disagreed with the defence that the case presented such novel or complicated issues that there should be an indefinite delay.

They also pushed back on Trump’s claims that his campaign schedule would interfere with trial preparation and that it wouldn’t be possible to seat an impartial jury until after the 2024 election.

“There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the defendants provide none,” prosecutors wrote.

The court could manage jury selection to account for any additional questions the lawyers might want to ask about political issues, and that was a reason to set a trial date “sooner rather than later,” the government wrote.

Trump and Nauta’s “professional schedules do not provide a basis to delay trial in this case,” prosecutors wrote.

“Many indicted defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel.”

The parties are set to make their first appearance before Judge Cannon on July 18. BLOOMBERG