Trump’s lawyers cite Michael Cohen’s insults to undercut his credibility

NEW YORK – A lawyer for Donald Trump sought to undermine the credibility of Michael Cohen on May 16 at the former president’s criminal hush money trial, highlighting his past record of lying and statements celebrating Trump’s legal troubles.

Trump’s lawyer, Mr Todd Blanche, played jurors audio clips of Cohen saying the case “fills me with delight”, and that he felt “giddy with hope and laughter” imagining Trump and his family in prison.

“Does the outcome of this trial affect you personally?” Mr Blanche asked.

“Yes,” Cohen said.

Mr Blanche also told jurors Cohen lied to Congress and to US Justice Department investigators about Trump’s ties to Russia, and also lied under oath when pleading guilty to tax violations.

He pointed out that Cohen privately sought a pardon from Trump while publicly saying he would not accept one.

Cohen agreed that he had blamed others, including Trump, in the wake of his own criminal convictions on tax and campaign-finance charges.

He maintained his composure while answering questions, in contrast to his aggressive and often profane public comments.

Mr Blanche’s questions suggested Cohen could face another long day on the stand as the defence seeks to cast him as a spiteful turncoat eager to see his former boss behind bars.

Cohen, 57, testified earlier this week that Trump ordered him to pay porn star Stormy Daniels US$130,000 (S$175,000) in 2016 to protect Trump’s presidential campaign.

Mr Blanche noted in cross-examination on May 14 that Cohen had called his former boss a “dictator douchebag”, “boorish cartoon misogynist”, and “Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain” on podcasts and in social media posts.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the first criminal trial of a former US president and denies having a sexual encounter. The New York case, one of four criminal prosecutions he faces, is likely to be the only one with a jury verdict before his Nov 5 election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Cohen testified earlier this week that he and Trump discussed a plan to reimburse Cohen for the payout through a series of bogus invoices for legal fees. Their chats included one in the White House Oval Office, when Trump was president in 2017, Cohen said.

Trump, 77, faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York to cover up a payment to Ms Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors say the altered records covered up election-law and tax-law violations – since the money was essentially an unreported contribution to Trump’s campaign – that elevate the crimes from misdemeanours to felonies punishable by up to four years in prison.

Trump characterises the case and three other prosecutions as an attempt to interfere with his campaign to take back the White House.