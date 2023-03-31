Trump’s indictment may energise support for him now but seal his fate in the future

WASHINGTON ⁠— Former United States president Donald Trump’s indictment on Thursday over a hush money payment will energise his supporters, but that could come at the cost of increased opposition from other Republican and moderate voters, said political analysts.

“Trump’s indictment helps him achieve the one thing that has been key to his political career for nearly eight years, and that is to keep himself in the headlines every day,” Eurasia Group US managing director Jon Lieber told The Straits Times.