Trump, Republicans slam Biden ‘assault’ on Christianity

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump and fellow Republicans assailed President Joe Biden on March 30 for what they called an assault on Christianity, after the United States leader highlighted the Transgender Day of Visibility that in 2024 coincides with Easter.

It was the latest skirmish in the culture war shaping the White House race, as Trump seeks support from religious conservatives while Mr Biden stakes his claim as the standard-bearer for an inclusive America.

Mr Biden on March 29 issued a proclamation recognising Transgender Day of Visibility, falling every year on March 31, which in 2024 is also Easter Sunday.

In a statement slamming Biden’s “blasphemous” declaration, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the move was part of “the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith”.

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only – the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Republican House speaker Mike Johnson said on social media platform X that it was “outrageous and abhorrent” to proclaim “Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’”.

“The American people are taking note,” he added.

The White House snapped back with a statement pointing out that Mr Biden, a devout Catholic, “stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American”.

“Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit,” he added, an apparent dig at Trump, who this week urged his supporters to buy the US$59.99 (S$81) God Bless The USA Bible.

Trump and Republicans are seizing on conservatives’ discomfort over transgender rights, as some states restrict gender-affirming care for minors and prohibit people from using bathrooms not in alignment with their sex at birth.

“We will ban men from participating in women’s sports,” Trump has declared at campaign rallies, as he highlights policy priorities for a second White House term.

The Easter kerfuffle came after Trump drew criticism for a video on his Truth Social platform that featured an image of Mr Biden hog-tied, as if he were being kidnapped.