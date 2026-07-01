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The 927-page filing, released on June 30 by the US Office of Government Ethics, provides a view into US President Donald Trump’s sprawling empire, including income from his hotels, golf resorts and cryptocurrency ventures.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump reported earning at least US$1.4 billion (S$1.81 billion) in 2025 from crypto and memecoin-related businesses, according to his latest annual financial disclosure.

He reported making more than US$594 million from sales by World Liberty Financial, the crypto firm whose co-founders include Trump, his sons, and Steven Witkoff, a top diplomat in his administration.

Zach Witkoff, the special envoy’s son, serves as chief executive officer.

CIC Digital LLC, Trump’s memecoin business, generated US$636 million in income.

Almost all of it came in the form of royalties from a licence agreement with Celebration Coins. CIC Digital also held various cryptocurrencies in digital wallets worth at least US$60 million.

He also made nearly US$197 million from an equity sale of Stablecoin Holdco.

The 927-page filing, released on June 30 by the US Office of Government Ethics, provides a view into his sprawling empire, including income from his hotels, golf resorts and cryptocurrency ventures.

The crypto haul was by far the largest source of the president’s income.

Those earnings far exceed the US$77 million he made in resort-related revenue from his Mar-a-Lago resort or the US$25 million from his Northern Virginia golf club.

The disclosure reignites concerns that Trump, who did not divest or move his assets into a blind trust with an independent overseer, may be profiting from his presidency.



Critics have regularly accused him of mixing his official duties with his financial interests, as his sprawling business empire is managed by two of his sons and operates in areas that intersect with presidential policy.

Trump, who is worth an estimated US$7.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, valued more than two dozen assets at more than US$50 million, including Mar-a-Lago; his Turnberry, Scotland, golf resort; and his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., which owns his Truth Social platform.

Officials disclose the values of their holdings in broad ranges with “over US$50 million” the highest, which means that they cannot be used to calculate an individual’s net worth.

The disclosure lists more than 680 pages of transactions, including purchases and sales of equities including Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple.

It does not include any of the more than 3,700 trades he executed in the first quarter of 2026 that were disclosed in May.

The Trump Organization has said that the president’s holdings are independently managed by third-party financial institutions who have control over all investment decisions, with trades executed through automated processes.

Trump, his family members and his company play no role in making transactions, according to a spokeswoman.

The document also shows hundreds of trademarks Trump owns across the world, including in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Venezuela and other countries, as well as First Lady Melania Trump’s holdings.

Trump listed several outstanding debts on the form, including two judgments against him won by author E. Jean Carroll involving allegations of sexual assault.

Those debts were stayed pending the outcome of appeals Trump has filed.

He did not list any outstanding debt to lawyers or law firms stemming from criminal and civil cases he has been involved in.

Save America, one of his leadership political action committees, has paid most of those fees.

Trump had three outstanding real estate loans, including mortgages in amounts of more than US$50 million on Trump Tower and Trump National Doral.

The documents show that Trump paid off three mortgages in 2025, including one at 40 Wall Street that was at one point valued at over US$50 million.

The mortgage there was taken out in 2015 and carried an interest rate of 3.665 per cent, according to the documents.

Trump’s disclosure also showed that he has a new pledged-asset line with Charles Schwab Corp’s banking business that totals more than US$50 million.

The line of credit has an interest rate of 3.9 per cent, according to the filing. A spokesperson for the financial firm had no immediate comment.

The document also show that Trump reported receiving 10 tickets to the football World Cup Finals in July from FIFA head Gianni Infantino valued at US$15,000, 10 tickets to the US Open tennis tournament from sponsor Rolex worth US$25,000, as well as 10 tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans estimated at US$50,000.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance also disclosed assets for him and his wife, Usha Vance, worth more than US$7 million. BLOOMBERG