Trump replaces head of troubled Kennedy Center

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Mr Richard Grenell oversaw major changes at the centre to clear out what the Republican leader called “woke” ideology.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump announced on March 13 the replacement of the head of the Kennedy Center, the storied Washington arts venue he renamed after himself then closed for two years for refurbishment.

Mr Richard Grenell, an ally and former ambassador from Mr Trump’s first term, oversaw major changes at the centre to clear out what the Republican leader called “woke” ideology.

“Ric Grenell has done an excellent job in helping to coordinate various elements of the Center during the transition period, and I want to thank him for the outstanding work he has done,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Mr Grenell will be replaced by Mr Matt Floca, the current vice-president of facilities at the centre, whose official biography says he has a background in construction management and real estate.

The outgoing Mr Grenell has also served as a special envoy for Mr Trump on Venezuela, where he was involved in negotiations for the the release of several detained Americans.

In that role, Mr Grenell pushed for engagement with then-president Nicolas Maduro – but lost out to hawks in the administration, and Maduro was captured by US special forces on Jan 3.

Mr Trump has stamped his mark on the Kennedy Center since the start of his second term, as part of an assault on US cultural institutions that his administration has accused of being too left-wing.

The 79-year-old installed himself as chairman of a hand-picked board to lead the centre, originally named after president John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

Then in December the board voted to rename it the “Trump-Kennedy” center.

A host of artists cancelled concerts at the venue in response, while US media reported that Kennedy Center ticket sales had plummeted to their lowest levels since the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Trump then announced in February that he was closing the centre for two years for a thorough renovation starting on July 4 – the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Mr Trump has denied that he plans to knock down the centre, and earlier on March 13 he posted two renderings on social media of what it would look like when it was refurbished. AFP



