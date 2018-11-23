Trump renews threat to close US border with Mexico

PALM BEACH (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 22) renewed a threat to close the US-Mexico border if the situation there gets out of control and warned it would hurt Mexico's trade with the United States.

"If we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control," he told reporters.

"The whole border. I mean the whole border. Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many cars," he said.