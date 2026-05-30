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Trump remains in excellent health, White House memo says

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President Donald Trump speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on May 27, 2026.

US President Donald Trump frequently casts himself as more energetic and fitter than his predecessor Joe Biden.

PHOTO: DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

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US President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, with strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function, the White House said in a memo on May 29, citing results from a medical examination this week.

After his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26, his third in 13 months, Mr Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, said: “Everything checked out perfectly.”

Mr Trump, the oldest person to assume the presidency, frequently casts himself as more energetic and fitter than Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor, who left office last year at age 82 after facing questions about his fitness for the job.

Still, recent photographs showing ​a blotchy neck rash have added to questions about Mr Trump’s health, following images in July 2025 of swollen ankles and a ​bruised hand concealed with make-up. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.