Trump raises idea of decoupling US economy from China

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept 7, 2020.
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept 7, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
42 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sept 7) raised the idea of separating the US and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling, suggesting the US would not lose money if the two countries no longer did business.

"So when you mention the word decouple, it's an interesting word," Trump said at a White House news conference.

"We lose billions of dollars and if we didn't do business with them we wouldn't lose billions of dollars. It's called decoupling, so you'll start thinking about it," Trump said.

Topics: 

Branded Content