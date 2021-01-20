Trump 'provoked' US Capitol mob, Republican leader Mitch McConnell tells Senate

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The supporters of Donald Trump who attacked the US Capitol were "provoked" by the president and "fed lies," Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday (Jan 19).

"The mob was fed lies," the senator from Kentucky said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.

"And they tried to use fear and violence to stop" the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's Nov 3 election victory, McConnell said.

"But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night," he said.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan 6 following a speech by the president outside the White House in which he repeated his false claims to have won the election.

At least five people died in the mayhem.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan 13 for "inciting insurrection" and he faces a potential trial in the Senate after he leaves office on Wednesday (Jan 20).

The votes of 17 Republican senators would be needed to convict Trump in the Senate and McConnell has not ruled out voting for conviction.

Democrat Chuck Schumer is expected to take over as Senate Majority Leader on Wednesday but McConnell will remain an influential voice in the Republican Party.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer also lashed out at Trump for his role in whipping up the crowd that staged the violent takeover of the Capitol.

"Rioters, insurrectionists, white supremacists, and domestic terrorists tried to prevent the transfer of power," he said.

"They were incited by none other than the president of the United States."

Schumer said Biden would be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday "despite what these evil terrorists tried to do."

"The peaceful passing of the torch will take place tomorrow as it has for generations," he said.