Trump prosecutor Fani Willis admits relationship with colleague, denies tainting case

WASHINGTON - The Georgia prosecutor trying former president Donald Trump for seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat acknowledged on Feb 2 having a personal relationship with another lawyer on the case but denied it tainted the prosecution.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a court filing said claims that threatened to upend her office’s historic prosecution had “no merit.”

Trump and two co-defendants are seeking to disqualify Ms Willis and dismiss the charges, alleging Ms Willis benefited financially from an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with Mr Nathan Wade, a lawyer she hired to help lead the investigation.

“While the allegations raised in the various motions are salacious and garnered the media attention they were designed to obtain, none provide this Court with any basis upon which to order the relief they seek,” Ms Willis said, in the filing.

The case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump faces as he closes in on the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s election. Trump has launched multiple challenges that could delay the start of any trial by weeks or months.

As he has before, Trump lashed out at Ms Willis in a post on his Truth Social platform on Feb 2, saying, “THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!”

Ms Willis said her relationship with Mr Wade did not give either prosecutor a personal or financial stake in the criminal case and said claims of a conflict of interest were based on “fantastical theories and rank speculation,” the filing said.

In a sworn statement, Mr Wade said the personal relationship with Ms Willis began in 2022, after he was hired as a special prosecutor on the 2020 election probe. Ms Willis received no financial benefit from the relationship, her statement said.

Citing unnamed sources and previously sealed court records, Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in a court filing that Mr Wade paid for vacations with Ms Willis while he was being compensated by her office for work on the probe.

Trump and his co-defendants accused Ms Willis of a conflict of interest and suggested her relationship with Mr Wade may run afoul of state ethics rules and US law.

Records released as part of Mr Wade’s divorce case show he paid for airline flights with Ms Willis on at least two occasions during the investigation.

Mr Wade said in the sworn statement that personal travel expenses had been divided “roughly equally” between the two.