Trump presses Republicans for voting restrictions ahead of midterm elections

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump's Republican Party is heading into the campaign season facing political headwinds

– US President Donald Trump, addressing Republican lawmakers directly on March 9 , pressed them to enact sweeping new voting restrictions as a way to “guarantee” victory in November’s midterm elections, saying he would refuse to sign new Bills into law until they do.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would impose new voter restrictions, including a requirement for proof of citizenship for those registering to vote. It first emerged two years ago in response to Mr Trump’s false claims that people in the country illegally were voting in US elections.

“It’ll guarantee the midterms. If you don’t get it, big trouble, my opinion,” the US leader told House Republicans gathered at his Doral golf club in Miami to discuss the President’s legislative agenda.

His Republican Party is heading into the campaign season facing political headwinds, and analysts say it could struggle to keep its slim majority in the House of Representatives as Democrats seize on voter unhappiness over the economy.

“I’m not going to sign anything until this is approved,” Mr Trump said. “If it takes you six months, I’m for not approving anything.”

The legislation would require Americans to prove their citizenship when registering to vote and show a photo ID before casting ballots. It would also restrict the use of mail-in ballots.

It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. Independent groups on the left and the right, as well as state election officials, have found such voting to be extremely rare.

Democrats say the legislation is intended to suppress the vote and undermine their chances of taking control of the House in November. Democracy advocates say the legislation could perpetuate doubts about US election integrity and the outcome of the midterms.

Critics warn of vote suppression

The House passed the SAVE America Act in February, but Mr Trump wants Speaker Mike Johnson to revise it to add bans on transgender women in women’s sports and transgender surgery for children, arguing that this would make it easier to pass in Congress.

The latest version is still in the Senate. Under the current Senate filibuster rule, it would need 60 votes to pass. But Republicans have only a 53-47 seat majority.

Mr Trump’s speech ignored soaring energy costs from the US-Israeli war with Iran, which has unsettled Republican lawmakers at a time when voters are already frustrated with the US leader’s handling of the cost of living.

Instead, he urged Republicans to address affordability concerns by moving legislation that would codify his policies to lower drug prices and limit the participation of institutional investors in the housing industry.

Republicans are keenly aware that affordability, especially in healthcare and housing, is the overriding issue for voters in November. But Democrats hold a slight edge over Republicans on the cost-of-living issue, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

With the two parties locked in a stalemate over immigration reforms and funding for the Department of Homeland Security, House Republicans hope to find consensus in Florida on legislation that would use a parliamentary tool called budget reconciliation to circumvent Democratic opposition in the Senate.

Republicans used the same technique i n 2025 to pass Mr Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill legislation, which proved unpopular with the public and is expected to add US$4.7 trillion (S$6 trillion) t o the US deficit over 10 years. US debt currently stands at US$38.5 trillion.

House Republicans, who are promoting the law’s tax cuts on tip and overtime income as affordability measures for American families, believe another reconciliation Bill would help win over voters. REUTERS