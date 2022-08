WASHINGTON - The US is in an intensifying and combustible political situation, marked by sharply heightened rhetoric amid growing speculation on whether former president Donald Trump will, or will not, be charged with a crime - and the consequences of either course of action.

On Friday (Aug 26), the 32-page affidavit the FBI used to obtain its warrant to search Mr Trump's home in Florida on Aug 8 was made public - but with many redactions.