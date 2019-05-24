Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China, says Huawei could become part of deal

WASHINGTON (REUTERS/BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 23) predicted a swift end to the ongoing trade war with China, although no high-level talks have been scheduled between the two countries since the last round of negotiations ended in Washington two weeks ago.

"It's happening, it's happening fast and I think things probably are going to happen with China fast because I cannot imagine that they can be thrilled with thousands of companies leaving their shores for other places," Trump said during remarks at the White House, providing no evidence of such an exodus.

Trump also said he will meet with China's President Xi Jinping when they attend the G20 meeting next month in Japan.

Both countries have blamed each other for the breakdown in talks, which were intended to end trade tensions between the world's two largest economies marked by tit-for-tat tariffs.

Trump made the remarks during a free-wheeling news conference after touting a plan rolled out by his administration to provide the country's farmers with an aid package to combat the effects of the trade war, which have hit them particularly hard.

After Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods last year, China curbed purchases of US soy, leaving farmers sitting on a stockpile of the commodity. China has also retaliated with tariffs on US corn, pork and other products.

"The US$16 billion (S$22.07 billion) in funds will help keep our cherished farms thriving and make clear that no country has veto on America's economic and national security," Trump said.

Huawei part of the deal

China’s Huawei Technologies Co., which was put on a US blacklist earlier this month, could be part of the trade pact.

“It’s possible that Huawei even would be included in some kind of a trade deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House, without providing details. “ Huawei is something that’s very dangerous. You look at what they’ve done from a security standpoint, from a military standpoint, it’s very dangerous.”

The Trump administration is seeking to choke off Beijing’s access to key technologies by limiting the sale of vital US components to the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker over security concerns.

The U.S. had held off on blacklisting Huawei out of concern the move could disrupt trade negotiations with China and only took action after the last round of trade talks hit an impasse, according to people familiar with the matter. The decision to curtail the Shenzhen-based company’s access to American suppliers unfolded quickly once trade talks broke down, the people said.

The Commerce Department action last week requires American suppliers of Huawei, a crown jewel of Chinese manufacturing, to seek U.S. government permission to do business with the company.

The decision touched off a massive disruption in technology supply chains, hitting some of the biggest component-makers. Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Broadcom Inc. told their employees they won’t provide products to Huawei until further notice.