Trump denies politically interfering in Roger Stone case with tweets

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump denied meddling in his former associate Roger Stone's criminal prosecution, saying that tweets he issued about the case do not amount to political interference.

Four federal prosecutors resigned from the Stone case on Tuesday after the Justice Department reversed a recommendation for a seven-to-nine-year prison sentence for Stone.

He was convicted of lying to Congress and other charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump remarked to reporters in a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno that the prosecutors "all hit the road pretty quickly" after the Justice Department signalled it would cut their recommended sentence.

"It was a disgrace to our country," he said of the initial sentencing recommendation. "Frankly, they ought to apologise to him."

"They ought to go back to school and learn," he said later of the prosecutors.

Trump did not answer directly when asked whether he is considering a pardon for Stone.

"I don't want to say that yet but I tell you what, people were hurt viciously and badly by these corrupt people," he said.

Trump said again that he "didn't speak" to the Justice Department before it countermanded the prosecutors.

"They saw the horribleness of a nine-year sentence," he said.

"You have murderers and drug addicts that don't get nine years."

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The Justice Department reversed the recommendation on Tuesday after Trump complained about the prosecution in a tweet.

The president complimented Attorney-General William Barr on Wednesday (Feb 12) "for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

Stone's motion for a new trial was denied by the judge in his case in a ruling unsealed on Wednesday.

Barr will testify to the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, the panel's chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a letter to the attorney-general.

A Justice Department official confirmed Barr plans to appear.