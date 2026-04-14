Trump deletes Jesus post of himself after outcry

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In the illustration, US President Donald Trump’s hands emit shining lights, and his right hand is touching the forehead of a man lying on a bed in hospital gown.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on April 13 deleted a social media image apparently depicting him as Jesus after an outcry from religious leaders that he was being blasphemous.

The image posted on Mr Trump’s Truth Social platform showed him in flowing red and white robes, touching the forehead of what appeared to be a sick man and with light shining from his hand and head.

An American flag waved in the background while various figures gazed up at the president in reverence.

The AI picture was posted late on April 12 and removed on April 13.

Asked about the post, Mr Trump denied that he was trying to look like Jesus Christ.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do Red Cross,” he told journalists. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

The post generated an outcry from several prominent conservative Christians who are among Mr Trump’s biggest backers.

“I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy,” Ms Megan Basham, a conservative journalist and commentator wrote on X.

“He needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.”

Mr Trump has previously used religious images in his posts. During his 2023 bank fraud trial, he shared a sketch from a supporter that showed him sitting next to Jesus in the courtroom.

His advisors have repeatedly cast him in a Jesus-like role.

During an Easter lunch event at the White House earlier in April, Ms Paula White-Cain, a televangelist who has served as his spiritual advisor, likened Mr Trump to Jesus.

“You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us.” AFP