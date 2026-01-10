Trump posted unpublished US jobs data early in social media post
- Donald Trump prematurely shared a chart on social media, revealing figures from the upcoming December employment report.
- The chart showed the private sector gained 654,000 jobs "since January," matching unpublished data.
- The White House did not comment on the early release of the employment data, which was posted on Truth Social.
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump posted a chart on social media on the evening of Jan 8 that included figures in the yet-to-be released December employment report.
The chart, which showed the private sector added 654,000 jobs “since January”, matched figures that were not publicly published until 8.30am in Washington on Jan 9.
It was posted on Truth Social about 12 hours before the data was set to be released.
The president is typically briefed on the numbers a day before their publication.
The White House didn’t immediately provide comment. BLOOMBERG