Trump posted unpublished US jobs data early in social media post

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump posted a chart on social media on the evening of Jan 8 that included figures in the yet-to-be released December employment report.

The chart, which showed the private sector added 654,000 jobs “since January”, matched figures that were not publicly published until 8.30am in Washington on Jan 9.

It was posted on Truth Social about 12 hours before the data was set to be released.

The president is typically briefed on the numbers a day before their publication.

The White House didn’t immediately provide comment. BLOOMBERG