Trump plays golf in Florida with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus

JUPITER, United States (AFP) - President Donald Trump spent Saturday (Feb 2) enjoying his favourite outdoor sport in the company of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, two of the world's greatest golfers.

Trump tweeted a picture of himself standing between the two smiling golf legends on a green at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

"Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods!" read the tweet.

The club is in Palm Beach County, near the president's luxurious Mar-a-Lago retreat.

This is Trump's first visit to Florida in two months. The president was set to travel to Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas break, but postponed his trip due to the partial shutdown that paralysed the US government for 35 days.

During the shutdown, Trump complained several times of being stuck at the White House.

Trump flew to Florida on Friday and will remain there until late Sunday after watching the Super Bowl, the American football final championship game.