Trump administration plans $5 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say

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The grants risk deepening tensions between the Trump administration and European governments, some of which have already accused Washington of interfering in their domestic politics.

WASHINGTON/BERLIN - US President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to spend US$4 million (S$5.09 million) to bolster right-wing media in Europe, part of a package of at least US$25 million for civil society groups working on conservative causes in the region, according to four people familiar with the funding.

The grants risk deepening tensions between the Trump administration and European governments, some of which have already accused Washington of interfering in their domestic politics.

The US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour (DRL) says the funding is meant to strengthen transatlantic ties and promote free speech.

It comes as European countries prepare for elections over the next couple of years, and as the Trump administration openly backs Europe’s populist right-wing and far-right parties.

The State Department notified Congress of its intent to allocate these funds on Aug 21, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

Three million dollars were earmarked for a programme to “document and analyse democratic backsliding in Europe as it relates to mass and illegal migration, the independent media landscape, and legislative agendas by supranational entities,” according to the people.

Another US$1 million aims to create a consortium of independent journalists covering issues including national sovereignty, natural rights, and religious freedom in Europe, they added.

Reuters could not determine which organisations or journalists are likely to receive grants.

A State Department spokesperson said that the DRL does not fund political parties and that the Trump administration remains committed to defending democracy and human rights around the world, including in Europe.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has largely moved away from the traditional US promotion of democracy and human rights, focussing instead on economic and trade issues.

It has also been advocating for selective causes, particularly those linked to right-wing politicians and what it sees as a muzzling of conservative voices online.

Around US$10 million of funding has already been made public through three State Department notices for applicants in July and August.

The Aug 21 funding notification is part of an additional at least US$15 million, bringing the total grant amount to Europe-related work up to a minimum of US$25 million.

The funding has prompted a backlash from some European capitals.

“France and the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt at foreign interference in their electoral processes, regardless of where it comes from,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X in July, in response to the funding announcements.

The Europe grants are part of a bigger funding proposal from the State Department totalling nearly US$180 million that includes a mix of programmes, including grants on documenting “abuses” against South African minority communities and supporting civil society to counter “judicial overreach and censorship” in Brazil.

The funding package includes numerous grants for traditional democracy promotion focussing on oppressive governments such as China and North Korea.

The funding is expected to be finalised by the end of September, three people familiar with the efforts said. REUTERS