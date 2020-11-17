Trump 'planning new tough moves' against China

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump is planning several new hard-line moves against China in the remaining weeks of his term, according to a senior administration official, potentially tying the hands of President-elect Joe Biden.

Actions under consideration include protecting US technology from exploitation by China's military, countering illegal fishing, and more sanctions against Communist Party officials or institutions causing harm in Hong Kong or the far western region of Xinjiang, the official said, without providing specifics.

"Unless Beijing reverses course and becomes a responsible player on the global stage, future US presidents will find it politically suicidal to reverse President Trump's historic actions," Mr John Ullyot, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said in a statement.

Axios, an American news website, reported earlier that Mr Trump may announce sanctions or trade restrictions against more Chinese firms, government entities or officials, citing human rights violations or threats to US national security.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing in Beijing yesterday that "cooperation is the only right way forward".

"It serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples to ensure a healthy and steady development of China-US relations. It's also what the international community hopes to see," Mr Zhao said.

China's Commerce Ministry also said yesterday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington's decision to ban US investments in companies tied to the Chinese military.

Washington's order prohibits investment firms and pension funds from buying and selling shares of 20 Chinese companies designated by the Pentagon as having military ties in June, as well as an additional 11 companies added in August, according to the Axios report.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS