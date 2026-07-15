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Trump pays $7.2m to writer E. Jean Carroll for assault, defamation

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E. Jean Carroll, a former journalist and columnist who is now in her 80s, accused the president of assaulting her in the dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.

E. Jean Carroll, a former journalist and columnist who is now 82, accused the president of assaulting her in the dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.

PHOTO: DAVE SANDERS/NYTIMES

  • Donald Trump has paid US$5.6 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after a jury found him liable for sexual assault and defamation.
  • The US Supreme Court refused to hear Trump's appeal, making the May 2023 verdict final.
  • Carroll accused Trump of assault in 1996 and was previously awarded US$83.3 million in a separate defamation case, though enforcement is suspended.

AI generated

NEW YORK - US President Donald Trump has paid US$5.6 million (S$7.2 million) to writer E. Jean Carroll after a civil jury found he sexually assaulted and defamed her, a court filing showed on July 14.

“Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll,” Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement.

“Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict,” she added.

The US Supreme Court in late June refused to hear Trump’s appeal against the original May 2023 judgment, essentially making that decision final.

Carroll, a former journalist and columnist who is now 82, accused the president of assaulting her in a dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.

When the allegations were published in a 2019 book, the Republican billionaire called her a “nut job” and claimed she had fabricated her case.

In a separate defamation case in New York, Trump was ordered to pay US$83.3 million to Carroll. That judgment was upheld on appeal, but its enforcement remains suspended. AFP

More on this topic
US judge orders Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $6.5 million for assault, defamation
US Supreme Court rebuffs Trump’s appeal in E. Jean Carroll case
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.