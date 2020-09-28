Trump paid just US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016: NYT

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sept 27) dismissed a New York Times report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the election.

“It’s totally fake news, made up, fake,” Trump told reporters shortly after the paper published multiple allegations over his tax payments, citing tax return data extending more than 20 years.

The report also added that he paid just US$750 in his first year in the White House, and he had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years because he reported losing much more money than he made.