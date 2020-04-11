Trump orders US government to help Italy in coronavirus fight

US President Donald Trump ordered a variety of measures to help Italy, including making US military personnel available for telemedicine services.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Friday (April 10) ordered top US administration officials to help Italy in fighting the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies, humanitarian relief and other assistance.

In a memo to several Cabinet ministers, Trump ordered a variety of measures to help Italy, including making US military personnel in the country available for telemedicine services, helping set up field hospitals, and transporting supplies.

Italy has recorded almost 19,000 deaths from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, more than any other country.

 

