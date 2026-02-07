Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump orders prioritising countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he announced the creation of a critical mineral reserve, in the Oval Office at the White House, February 2, 2026.

US President Donald Trump's executive order establishing the “America First Arms Transfer Strategy” marks a significant shift in US arms sales policy.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would re-prioritise the customer list for US weapons in favour of countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance in their region, the White House said on Feb 6.

It directs federal agencies to prioritise foreign military sales to partners that have invested substantially in their own self-defense capabilities and occupy critical roles or geographies.

The move is intended to accelerate delivery of US-manufactured weapons to allies deemed essential for regional security, while leveraging foreign purchases to expand domestic production capacity. No countries were mentioned in the executive order.

In 2025 NATO leaders supported

a new defense spending target of 5 per cent of GDP

, and restated their commitment to defend each other from attack.

“Future arms sales will prioritise American interests by using foreign purchases and capital to build American production and capacity,” the White House said in a fact sheet accompanying the order.

Under the new strategy, the Secretaries of Defense, State, and Commerce are tasked with developing a sales catalog of prioritised platforms and systems, and identifying opportunities for sales that align with the strategy’s objectives.

For decades the sales were delivered on a first-come, first-served basis. This could only be altered after significant hurdles were met and a specific country was given priority.

The executive order also calls for streamlining bureaucratic processes, including enhanced end-use monitoring and third-party transfer procedures, to reduce delays and improve transparency.

The White House said the previous “partner-first” approach led to production backlogs and delivery delays, as orders were mismatched to US manufacturing capabilities.

By prioritising countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance, the administration seeks to ensure that US defense exports support both national security and domestic industrial revitalisation. REUTERS

