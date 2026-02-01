Trump orders Homeland Security to stay away from protests in Democratic-led cities unless federal help sought

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– US President Donald Trump said on Jan 31 that he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “under no circumstances” get involved with protests in Democratic-led cities unless they ask for federal help or federal property is threatened.

The announcement follows weeks of unrest and protests sparked by a large deployment of Border Patrol and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Minnesota, and the killings of two US citizens, Ms Renee Good and Mr Alex Pretti, by federal agents who said they were reacting to threats.

Many observers have said bystander videos contradict those claims of self-defence.

Video footage of Mr Pretti’s death , verified by Reuters, undercuts the Trump administration claims that he brandished a weapon before officers fatally shot him.

Activists and demonstrators opposed to Mr Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown have tried to closely follow immigration officers in Minneapolis and other communities.

Although the President’s new order would seem to have DHS avoid confrontations with protesters in the street and during raids, ICE and Border Patrol will act aggressively to protect federal buildings, Mr Trump wrote on social media.

“We will not allow our courthouses, federal buildings, or anything else under our protection, to be damaged in any way, shape or form,” he posted.

DHS, as well as the offices of Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney-General Keith Ellison, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Cities must protect their own state and local properties, Mr Trump wrote.

He also put the onus on state and municipal officials to help protect federal property.

The federal government will provide help if requested, Mr Trump wrote, adding that it would “take care of the situation very easily and methodically”.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis and other US cities on Jan 30 to demand the withdrawal of federal immigration agencies from Minnesota, following the fatal shootings of Ms Good and Mr Pretti.

The Trump administration had sent 3,000 federal officers to the Minneapolis area as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration, and many of those officials found themselves facing off with protesters and activists.

It was the most recent example of Mr Trump’s willingness to use federal personnel in cities.

He has sent federal law enforcement officers or National Guard members to a number of cities largely governed by Democrats, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

Mr Trump has said the moves are necessary to enforce immigration laws and control crime.

Local leaders in most of those cities have disputed that assertion.

Minnesota officials have been calling on the Trump administration to end its immigration crackdown in the state.