Trump nominates lawyer from his legal team for appeals court position

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Feb 18 nominated a lawyer who was part of his legal team in a landmark presidential immunity case before the US Supreme Court to serve as a judge on the St Louis-based Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in Missouri.

The lawyer, Mr Justin Smith, also represented Mr Trump in his case against writer E. Jean Carroll, in which a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

Mr Smith has served in an array of legal roles in Missouri, including deputy counsel for the state’s governor and deputy attorney-general for special litigation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Justin also played a BIG role in securing a Supreme Court Landmark Victory on Presidential Immunity. He is a true America First Fighter, who will continue to deliver strong results for the American People,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that then former president Trump, who was facing charges for actions taken during his first term in office, could not be prosecuted for acts within his constitutional powers as president.

The Republican President on Feb 18 also nominated Kansas Solicitor-General Anthony Powell, Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Tony Mattivi and Dr Jeffrey Kuhlman to serve as judges on the US District Court for the District of Kansas. Mr Trump praised the men for their commitment to protecting the US Constitution.

Mr Trump returned to the White House in 2025 for a second term and has nominated more than 40 people to serve on district and appeals courts across the US. REUTERS