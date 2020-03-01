Trump nominates controversial ally as intel chief

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump announced Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe as his intelligence chief on Friday, sparking fresh controversy over a crucial position that has lacked a permanent office-holder for months.

The 53-year-old Trump loyalist was nominated as director of national intelligence (DNI) after Mr Dan Coats stepped down last July, but withdrew from consideration after strong criticism of his credentials from Democrats and a tepid response from key Republicans.

Mr Trump instead named counter-terrorism expert Joseph Maguire as acting director, overseeing the 17 agencies of the intelligence community, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

But he forced Mr Maguire out on Feb 20 after a senior intelligence official told Congress in a closed-door briefing that the Russians were again supporting Mr Trump's re-election bid.

The revolving door continued to spin as Mr Trump appointed another loyalist, Mr Richard Grenell, two weeks ago. But the former ambassador to Germany had no relevant experience and was viewed as highly political.

Some intelligence experts view the latest nomination as a tactic by Mr Trump to ensure that Mr Grenell stays on beyond the statutory limit for acting directors who have not been approved by the Senate.

"The formal submission of his nomination will allow Richard Grenell to continue to serve as acting DNI past March 11 - and for another 210 days after Ratcliffe's rejection or withdrawal," said Professor Stephen Vladeck of the University of Texas.

Mr Ratcliffe has been an outspoken Trump defender, frequently appearing on Fox News to spread conspiracy theories and deny the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia tried to boost the President's election effort in 2016.

Mr Trump on Friday said he had held back Mr Ratcliffe's formal nomination while an unspecified "inspector-general report" was being prepared. "John is an outstanding man of great talent!" he tweeted.

Mr Trump has been determined to place someone politically close to him as chief of the intelligence community, which he views as hostile and full of leakers.

He saw Mr Coats, who was DNI for three years, as a political antagonist who protected the so-called "deep state" that Mr Trump regards as a barrier to his agenda.

He was especially upset when a CIA analyst filed a whistle-blower complaint last August over his Ukraine dealings that led to his impeachment for abuse of power.

The nomination could spark a battle in Congress, amid reports that Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which must approve the nomination, expressed strong doubts about him last August.

Republican Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said in a statement: "I look forward to receiving congressman Ratcliffe's official nomination and ushering it through the Senate's regular order."

The committee's top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, said on Friday that Mr Ratcliffe would face high hurdles.

