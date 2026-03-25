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Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are part of the initial batch of 13 members from the industry.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has appointed Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a council that will weigh in on artificial intelligence policy and other issues.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa Su are also part of the initial batch of 13 members from the industry named to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Mr Trump has made securing US leadership in AI a central priority of his second term, framing the technology as a defining arena of strategic competition with China.

Within days of taking office in January 2025, he directed federal agencies to prepare an AI Action Plan aimed at reducing regulatory barriers and accelerating private-sector innovation.

The council, which is expected to play a key role in shaping Washington’s response to intensifying global competition in AI, could ultimately include up to 24 members, the White House said.

The latest appointments signal closer alignment between the administration and major technology companies.

The council will be co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and technology adviser Michael Kratsios.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a major driver of US investment, with companies pledging trillions of dollars in spending over the coming years as the Trump administration pushes to accelerate the sector’s growth. REUTERS