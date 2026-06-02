Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

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US President Donald Trump said Bill Pulte would also retain his existing jobs overseeing federal housing and mortgage policies.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump appointed a loyalist with no national security experience as head of US intelligence on June 2, and said he would also retain his existing jobs overseeing federal housing and mortgage policies.

Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, who also leads the mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, was named as the acting director of national intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, herself a controversial pick for the job, resigned in late May, ending a tenure that saw her appear to be at odds with Trump over his war on Iran.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that Pulte would continue to serve in his housing-related roles.

Pulte, 38, is an outspoken ally of the President who has been known for publicly attacking Trump’s political enemies, with some US media describing him as the President’s “attack dog”.

Pulte has accused Trump’s political enemies, including Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James, of falsifying documents on mortgage applications.

He has also championed the mortgage fraud case against US Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, based upon which Trump attempted to fire the monetary policymaker. AFP