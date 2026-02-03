US will lower India tariffs to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, on Feb 13, 2025.

The US and India reached a trade agreement cutting tariffs on Indian goods, US President Donald Trump announced, de-escalating tensions between the two countries.

Mr Trump said on Feb 2 that he would lower his 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed during a phone call to stop buying Russian oil.

Mr Trump is also removing the extra 25 per cent duty on Indian goods he applied in response to India’s purchases of crude from Russia, according to officials familiar with the matter.

In total, the moves will reduce the overall levies on many Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, representing a significant reduction on textiles, machinery and other goods.

The US president said that India will also “move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO” as well as purchase “over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products.”

“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India,” Mr Trump posted on social media. “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward.”

Mr Modi confirmed the pact, posting on social media that “Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.” He did not specify whether India would scale back or halt purchases of Russian oil.

In October, Mr Trump said Mr Modi vowed to halt purchases of Russian oil , which sowed confusion among Indian refiners and prompted them to reduce some of their purchases. Later the same month, the US imposed sanctions on Russia’s biggest oil producers, Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, which led to appetite from India diminishing further.

Since then, Russian oil shipments have largely continued to flow to India, albeit at a slower pace.

India’s benchmark stock index Nifty 50’s futures traded at the Gujarat International Fin-Tec City surged as much as 3.8 per cent in thin trading, while the US-listed iShares MSCI India ETF hit session highs and rose as much as 2.4 per cent. The rupee rallied in offshore trading, gaining 1 per cent against the dollar.

The move offers significant relief for New Delhi, which has sought for months to negotiate a lower rate with Washington. India ships almost a fifth of its total exports to the US and Mr Trump’s tariffs of 50 per cent amounted to the highest rate on products from any major trading partner.

The high tariff rate had impacted almost 55 per cent of India’s exports to the American market and threatened to unravel its ambitions of becoming a manufacturing powerhouse.

“While devil is in the details, it removes a hanging sword over rupee, equity and rates market,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra AMC. “Let us hope that it is a win-win deal for both the countries as they have lot to gain through cooperation.”

It wasn’t immediately clear a deal was imminent before Mr Trump and Mr Modi’s phone call. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Jan 27 that while India had “made a lot of progress” on curbing Russian oil buys but “they still have a ways to go on this point.”

Lengthy talks

India was among the first to open trade talks with the Trump administration, but ties soured after the US president repeatedly claimed credit for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, an assertion that rankled officials in New Delhi. The tariffs further strained relations.

Signs of a thaw between the two economies emerged after Mr Trump called Mr Modi on his birthday in September, ratcheting down tensions and seeing the countries resume stalled trade talks.

The US president in November said he could visit India next year at the urging of Mr Modi.

The deal comes as tariffs weigh on India’s economy. The US is its biggest export market, and the new levies have hurt labor-intensive industries including textiles, leather, footwear, and jewelry. The latest trade figures show exports down nearly 12 per cent in October from a year earlier, with the trade deficit hitting a record.

India has also taken other steps to appease Mr Trump. India’s oil minister said recently that state refiners had signed their first long-term deal to import American liquefied petroleum gas.

India had emerged as a key destination for Russian crude after trade flows were reshaped by Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but shipments of Russian oil to Indian ports have tumbled in recent months toward the lowest in more than three years amid growing US pressure. The drop in flows to India also comes as a European Union ban on imports of refined products made from Russian crude took effect on Jan 21.

In his Truth Social post, Mr Trump said Mr Modi had also agreed to potentially buy more oil from Venezuela. Indian Oil, the country’s largest refiner, could add Venezuelan crude to its diet, an executive at the state-owned firm said last week.

The company is looking to buy at least 24 million barrels of Brazilian crude in 2026 and 2027 as it continues to diversify supplies, the executive said. BLOOMBERG