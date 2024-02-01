Trump meets Teamsters in fight with Biden over possibly crucial union support

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump met one of the biggest unions in the United States on Jan 31 as he competed for the support of labour groups. This is ahead of a likely presidential election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

Trump sat down with the leadership and some rank-and-file members of the 1.3 million-strong International Brotherhood of Teamsters, just days after the Republican former president reacted angrily to losing out on the endorsement from another major union, the United Auto Workers (UAW).

Trump said, if elected, he would block Japan’s Nippon Steel’s planned US$14.9 billion (S$20 billion) acquisition of US Steel.

“I would block it instantaneously. Absolutely,” he said in response to a question from Reuters.

Nippon Steel said the deal would provide great benefit to US Steel, as well as the US steel industry, its customers, employees, local communities and the US, following Trump’s comment.

Trump’s meeting with the Teamsters has come during a 2024 presidential campaign in which the economy is front and centre, and unions have seen a resurgence with many, including the Teamsters, winning new significant contracts. The Teamsters labour union represents truck drivers, dockworkers, airline pilots, government employees, and many other sectors.

Trump and Mr Biden will likely target union votes in general-election battleground states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump’s grip on the Republican presidential nomination has tightened after back-to-back wins in Iowa and New Hampshire in January.

After the meeting, Trump was sceptical about whether the Teamsters leadership would endorse him – they endorsed Mr Biden before the 2020 election – but he claimed to have strong support among the union’s rank-and-file members.

He said his pledges to impose tariffs on Chinese goods and to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants across the US-Mexico border are supported by many union members.

“I’ve dealt with unions my whole life, I have a great relationship with unions,” Trump said. “We had a very good discussion.”

Teamsters president Sean O’Brien said the union had a pleasant, direct and engaging meeting with Trump, but that it might take several months before his group makes an endorsement.

Mr O’Brien said Mr Biden “has done a lot of good work for union members” but added “what you’ve done in the past doesn’t guarantee future events”.

“We want to know what you’re going to do for our members moving forward,” he said.

The union is mulling over which presidential candidate it will endorse ahead of November’s election.

Two hours before the scheduled meeting, the Trump campaign released a list of pledges by Trump, claiming that US workers will benefit from his policies. These include tariffs on Chinese imports – a move many economists say will hurt US workers and consumers – and closing the US-Mexico border, another pledge that economists warn will adversely affect American manufacturers.

The Biden campaign said the President “looks forward to meeting with the Teamsters and earning their endorsement”.