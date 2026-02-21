Trump meets Vietnam leader To Lam, vows to remove Hanoi from restricted lists

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (second from right in the foreground) greeting Vietnamese leader To Lam (second from right in the front row) in Washington on Feb 19.

WASHINGTON/HANOI - US President Donald Trump met Vietnamese leader To Lam on Feb 20 and said he would work to remove Hanoi from lists of countries restricted in accessing US advanced technology, according to a summary of the talks posted on the news website of the Vietnamese government.

The first formal in-person meeting between the two took place at the White House after the head of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party attended the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

The meeting followed the announcement of deals worth over US$30 billion (S$37.9 billion), under which Vietnamese airlines would buy 90 aircraft from US planemaker Boeing.