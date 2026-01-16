Venezuela’s Machado meets Trump for ‘positive’ talks, despite snub

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado departs the White House following a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Jan 15.

WASHINGTON - Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado met Mr Donald Trump on Jan 15 for what the White House called “positive” talks – despite the US president sidelining her and openly coveting her Nobel Peace Prize.

Since toppling Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Mr Trump has said that Ms Machado doesn’t have the support of the oil-rich country’s people and has instead backed Mr Maduro’s deputy, Ms Delcy Rodriguez.

Ms Machado said she “presented” her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Mr Trump, an award that the Nobel committee says cannot be transferred.

“I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize,” Ms Machado told reporters outside the US Capitol following her White House meeting with Mr Trump.

After the meeting, Ms Machado, who campaigned for years to end leftist Mr Maduro’s rule, met jubilant supporters outside the White House.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Mr Trump had been “looking forward” to his lunch with Ms Machado, their first meeting since the dramatic US military operation that captured Mr Maduro on Jan 3.

“He’s expecting it to be a good and positive discussion with Ms Machado, who is really a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela,” Ms Leavitt told reporters, as the meeting got under way – notably without the typical presence of media.

Mr Trump would also be “talking to her about the realities on the ground in the country and what is taking place.”

‘Likes what he’s seeing’

For now, though, the US president has thrown his backing behind interim president Ms Rodriguez, particularly after saying that Caracas had secured US access to Venezuela’s oil.

“The president likes what he’s seeing” from the interim government, Ms Leavitt said, adding that Mr Trump was “committed to hopefully seeing elections in Venezuela one day,” but without specifying when.

Ms Machado, during her lunch with Mr Trump, is expected to have sought to bring the issue of a democratic transition back into the foreground.

As for the Nobel she won for her long struggle against Mr Maduro’s rule, Mr Trump said he understood she “wants to” give it to him, adding in a Fox News interview that it “would be a great honour.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said, however, that that was impossible.

“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time,” it said in a post on X.

“A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”

After Ms Machado appeared in Oslo in December to collect her Nobel prize – following a daring escape by boat – she did not return to Venezuela and remained in effective exile.

Venezuela’s opposition has argued and presented evidence that Mr Maduro stole the 2024 election from the candidate of Ms Machado’s party, Mr Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia – claims supported by Washington.

Sixth tanker seized

Since Mr Maduro’s capture, Mr Trump has said that the United States will “run” Venezuela but has appeared content to let Ms Rodriguez remain in power.

Mr Trump on Jan 14 called Ms Rodriguez a “terrific person”.

Ms Rodriguez said the call was “productive and courteous,” and characterised by “mutual respect.”

Washington has in particular focused on its economic demands, particularly access to Venezuelan oil.

US forces on Jan 14 seized a sixth oil tanker in its campaign to control oil leaving the fossil fuel-rich South American country.

Marines and sailors apprehended the Tanker Veronica in the Caribbean without incident in a pre-dawn raid, the US military said on social media, with a video showing soldiers rappelling onto a vessel’s deck.

Separately, the first US-brokered sale of Venezuelan oil, worth around US$500 million (S$640 million), has been finalised, a US official told AFP on Jan 15 without identifying the buyer.

Washington has also hailed the release of dozens of political prisoners in the past week, though hundreds remain behind bars.

Meanwhile, the shockwaves from the lightning US raid that toppled Mr Maduro continue to reverberate.