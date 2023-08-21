Trump may skip some Republican debates, but advisers see a Biden face-off as key

WASHINGTON - On July 17, the head of the Republican Party travelled to Donald Trump’s private club and home in Bedminster, New Jersey, to make a personal pitch for him to join in the party’s first sanctioned debate of the presidential nominating contest.

One of the arguments that the Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman, Ms Ronna McDaniel, made to Trump that day was that by skipping the debate, he would give President Joe Biden an excuse to get out of debating Trump should they meet again in 2024, according to two people familiar with their conversation.

Trump apparently disregarded the warning: He told people close to him in recent days that he had made up his mind not to participate in the first debate, though he has not ruled out debates later in the year. Instead, he sat for a taped interview with Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, which is expected to be posted online on Wednesday.

Still, it’s an argument that appealed to a key focus of the Trump campaign as it looks ahead to a possible rematch with Mr Biden: getting both men onstage. Trump has repeatedly said publicly that he wants debates with Mr Biden, and Trump’s advisers view face-offs with the incumbent president as vital to Trump’s chances of winning.

It is unusually early to begin considering the contours of a general election debate, with months still to go until the Iowa caucuses and not a single vote cast in a primary race so far defined by Trump’s four criminal indictments. But with both parties heading in the direction of renominating the same candidates as in 2020 – Mr Biden and Trump – some thinking has already gone into potential matchups, at least on the Trump side.

The strong desire of Trump and his advisers to see him debate Mr Biden may lead to Trump undercutting work by the RNC, which has spent the last two years searching for an alternative to the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) for hosting general election matchups. Every presidential race since 1976 has had at least two televised debates, and the CPD, which is run by members of both parties, has overseen the process for every election since 1988.

The Republican Party sought to end that streak after 2020. But people with knowledge of the matter said that Trump is open to returning to a CPD debate if that format is the only way he can ensure a debate against Mr Biden.

One Republican strategist with knowledge of the Trump team’s thinking, who was granted anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose private conversations, put it bluntly: The party committee “will not control the party nominee’s debate strategy in the general election.”

But the party is trying to do just that. The “beat Biden pledge” that the RNC is requiring candidates to sign to participate in primary debates also stipulates that they agree to participate only in RNC-sanctioned general election debates. Trump has not yet signed it because he has not agreed to attend a primary debate.

The Republican strategist added that “the end goal is as many debates as possible between Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” and that the Trump campaign would do whatever was necessary to achieve that goal.

A senior Biden official, who was granted anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly, said that there have been no senior-level staff meetings about debates yet, nor any discussions with the president himself.

But people in Mr Biden’s orbit had their own frustrations with the CPD in 2020, in particular its handling of Covid-19 protocols. The belated revelation that Trump had at least once tested positive for the virus just days before participating in the first debate only deepened their concern.

A Trump spokesman and an RNC spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.