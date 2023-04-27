Trump loses latest bid to block former US V-P Mike Pence’s grand jury testimony

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court has denied Donald Trump’s latest effort to stop former vice-president Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury exploring whether crimes were committed by Trump and his allies as they worked to undo President Joe Biden’s 2020 win.

The order from the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit on Wednesday rejected a push by the former president’s legal team to stop Mr Pence from being compelled to appear.

A federal district judge earlier in April had rebuffed Trump’s position that Mr Pence should be barred from testifying on executive privilege grounds.

Unless Trump asks the full DC Circuit to weigh in or petitions the United States Supreme Court to intervene, the order, which was filed under seal, clears the way for Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team to enforce the subpoena for Pence’s appearance.

Mr Pence would be the highest-ranking former Trump administration official to go before the grand jury in connection with Mr Smith’s inquiry.

He has spoken publicly about rebuffing Trump’s demands to interfere with the certification of the electoral results by Congress on Jan 6, 2021 – but he has not had to do so under oath.

It was not immediately clear when Mr Pence would be scheduled to testify.

A spokesman for Mr Smith’s office declined to comment. Spokesmen for Trump and Mr Pence did not immediately return requests for comment.

Much of the DC Circuit activity is under seal, but Bloomberg News previously confirmed the appeal by Trump.

The public docket shows that a three-judge panel entered the order: Judges Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, both nominated by former president Barack Obama, and Trump nominee, Judge Greg Katsas.

Separate from Trump’s unsuccessful executive privilege claim, Mr Pence had lodged a separate challenge to the subpoena on the grounds that it would violate a section of the US Constitution that shields members of the legislative branch from being forced into court to discuss their official activities.

Mr Pence’s attorney had argued that because of the special role the vice-president plays as president of the US Senate, his activities related to presiding over the Jan 6 joint session would fall under that protection, known as the Speech or Debate Clause.

The full order from US District Chief Judge James Boasberg addressing the privilege claims raised by both Trump and Mr Pence is under seal.