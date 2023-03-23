Trump jury fails to meet, delaying decision over indictment

NEW YORK - A New York grand jury will not meet after all on Wednesday, US media reported, delaying a decision on whether to charge ex-president Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn star.

The panel, which operates in secret, usually gathers on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, leading to speculation that a vote on a historic indictment of a former president was imminent.

Wednesday’s session was called off, however, unnamed law enforcement officials told multiple US outlets without giving a reason for the pause. The New York Times reported that interruptions in grand jury proceedings are not unusual.

Insider, which broke the news of the cancelled meeting, quoted one source as saying the panel may not gather again this week, meaning that the earliest a decision might come is Monday.

With barricades outside Trump Tower and police on high alert, New York has been holding its breath over the expected indictment for days, particularly after Mr Trump claimed at the weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday. He wasn’t.

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime if the panel votes to indict.

The unprecedented move would send shockwaves through the 2024 election campaign, in which Mr Trump is running to regain office.

It would also raise the prospect of a former leader of the free world being arrested, booked, fingerprinted and possibly handcuffed.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg formed the grand jury in January following his investigation into US$130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Grand juries operate behind closed doors to prevent perjury or witness tampering before trials, making it virtually impossible to follow their proceedings.

A spokesman for Mr Bragg told AFP that she “can’t confirm or comment on grand jury matters.”

Even once the panel takes a decision, it is unclear when Mr Bragg would announce any charges.

Legal experts have suggested it could take some time before Mr Trump – currently at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – is arraigned before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge.