Trump joins TikTok, a Chinese app he tried to ban: Politico

Former US president Donald Trump attending UFC 302 at Prudential Centre on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 03:16 PM
Published
Jun 02, 2024, 02:15 PM

NEW YORK - Former US president Donald Trump has joined TikTok, embracing a China-based app he once tried to ban in the United States, Politico reported.

He announced the launch of the account in a video with Ultimate Fighting Championship chief executive Dana White, the report said. 

Bloomberg News has not been able to independently verify the post.

A campaign spokeswoman did not immediately return requests for comment outside business hours.

Trump’s TikTok would add another platform to his social media arsenal, part of an effort to reach younger voters. His campaign said he raised US$52.8 million (S$71.5 million) after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week. BLOOMBERG

