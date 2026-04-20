Trump: Israel never talked me into war with Iran

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US President Donald Trump said Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran.

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– US President Donald Trump said on April 20 that Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran, after news reports that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu influenced the US President’s decision and criticism from right-wing commentators.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” Mr Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Mr Trump also said “the results in Iran will be amazing” in the post, which came as the US prepared to resume negotiations in Pakistan although Iran was undecided.

“And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!” Mr Trump wrote. REUTERS