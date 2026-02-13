Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, says White House border czar

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump deployed about 3,000 armed immigration agents by late January to deport migrants in Minnesota under Operation Metro Surge.

– US President Donald Trump has agreed to end his unprecedented and hotly protested deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar Tom Homan said on Feb 12, with many immigration enforcement agents set to return to their home states over the next week.

Under Operation Metro Surge, Mr Trump, a Republican, deployed about 3,000 armed immigration agents by late January to deport migrants in Minnesota.

He has touted it as the largest deportation operation in US history, and it came over the objections and condemnations of Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, and scores of residents who filled the streets of the state’s biggest cities in protest against it.

On different days in January, immigration agents fatally shot two US citizens in Minneapolis who had come out to protest against or observe the agents. Mr Trump’s feud with Minnesota boiled over into one of the most fraught political crises he has faced in his presidency.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” Mr Homan told reporters at a news conference at a federal field office outside Minneapolis. “Operation Metro Surge is ending.”

It was a rare retreat by the US leader, coming after even some fellow Republicans raised questions about the operation.

Promises of mass deportations fuelled Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign, but Reuters/Ipsos polls in January found support for his immigration agenda fell to the lowest point of his presidency as immigration officers were deployed in military-style gear in cities across the country, prompting massive protests.

A week ago, Mr Homan announced that about 700 out of 3,000 immigration agents would be withdrawn.

Without giving precise numbers, he said on Feb 12 that many of the remaining agents deployed from other states would be sent home in the coming week, citing in part what he called “unprecedented levels of coordination” with Minnesota law enforcement.

Before the January surge, about 150 immigration agents worked in Minnesota, according to the Trump administration.

“ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) will continue to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens that pose a risk to public safety, like we have done for years,” Mr Homan said, adding that “our officers will carry out those duties with professionalism, integrity and compassion, like we have done for years.”

Mr Trump has said the surge was in the interest of public safety, describing many migrants, in sweeping terms, as violent criminals or fraudsters.

Mr Walz and other Minnesotans said the sometimes-violent federal surge has only degraded public safety and violated the constitutional rights of both immigrants and Americans.

“The long road to recovery starts now,” Mr Walz said in a statement. “The impact on our economy, our schools and people’s lives won’t be reversed overnight. That work starts today.”

‘They thought they could break us’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who in January joined Mr Walz in suing the Trump administration and asked a judge to restrain the surge, said the operation’s impact has been catastrophic.

“They thought they could break us, but a love for our neighbours and a resolve to endure can outlast an occupation,” Mr Frey said in a statement.

Federal judges, including the chief federal judge in Minnesota, have reprimanded Trump administration officials, saying ICE had defied dozens of court orders to free wrongly detained migrants.

Some of Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans have also criticised aspects of the surge and how the Trump administration has handled the killings of two Americans in Minnesota – Ms Renee Good and Mr Alex Pretti – by federal agents.

As Mr Homan made his announcement, Minnesota Attorney-General Keith Ellison was in Washington testifying before a Senate committee that oversees homeland security.

Mr Rand Paul, the committee’s Republican chairman, criticised how the administration had described Ms Good and Mr Pretti after they were killed.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other administration officials initially called them “domestic terrorists”.

Mr Paul said the quick rush to judgment hurt the administration’s credibility. “People aren’t believing there is going to be an honest investigation,” he said.

In Minnesota, Ms Avonna Starck, who runs an environmental non-profit and sits on the school board of a Minneapolis suburb, was sceptical of Mr Homan’s announcement.

“They are not removing all agents, and that was the goal,” she said in an interview. “We as a community wanted all of the agents out of Minnesota.”

Ms Starck said she would continue protesting against the deportation efforts, working to ensure people who are staying home in fear they could be detained by immigration agents have food and access to education, as well as informing her neighbours about their rights.

Mr Miguel Hernandez, a Minneapolis community organiser and owner of Lito’s Burritos, said there had been no accountability for the surge or the killings of Ms Good and Mr Pretti.

“They are saying it is over so that people will stop paying attention, but harm was done, and the harm continues to be done,” he said. “Our community is going to continue to be destroyed.” REUTERS