Trump Iranian missile claim unsupported by US intelligence, say sources

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb 24.

– US President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran will soon have a missile that can hit the US is not backed by US intelligence reports, and appears to be exaggerated, according to three sources familiar with the reports.

This casts doubt on part of Mr Trump’s case for a possible attack on the Islamic Republic .

In his State of the Union address to Congress on Feb 24 , Mr Trump began making his case to the American public for why the US could launch strikes against Iran, saying Tehran was “working on missiles that will soon reach” the US.

But there have been no changes, two sources said, to an unclassified 2025 US Defense Intelligence Agency assessment that Iran could take until 2035 to develop a “militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile” (ICBM) from its existing satellite-lofting space-launch vehicles (SLV).

The White House declined to comment.

One source said that even if China or North Korea – which closely cooperate with Iran – provided technological assistance, Iran would probably take up to eight years at the earliest to produce “something that is actually ICBM level and operational”.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive intelligence, said they were unaware of any US intelligence assessments that Iran was developing a missile that could soon range the US homeland but did not rule out the possibility of a new intelligence report they were unaware of.

The New York Times first reported that US intelligence agencies believe Iran is probably years away from having missiles that can hit the US.

Rubio says Iran on ‘pathway’ to weapons that can reach US

Mr Trump’s claim about Iran’s missile capability came as representatives from the US and Iran negotiate over Tehran’s nuclear programme, with no signs of a breakthrough that could avert potential US strikes amid a massive military build-up in the region.

The US president has done little to explain publicly why he might be leading the US into its most aggressive action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

In his address on Feb 24 , Mr Trump pointed to Tehran’s support for militant groups, its killing of protesters and the country’s missile and nuclear programmes as threats to the region and the US.

Without providing evidence, Mr Trump said that Tehran was beginning to rebuild the nuclear programme that he claimed had been “obliterated” by US airstrikes in June 2025 on three major sites involved with uranium enrichment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Feb 25 referred to Iran’s ballistic missile programme in less definitive terms than Mr Trump, saying that Tehran is “on a pathway to one day being able to develop weapons that could reach the continental US”.

Iran denies seeking a nuclear arsenal, saying its enrichment of uranium – a process that produces fuel for power plants and nuclear warheads depending on its duration – is strictly for civilian uses.

In an interview with India Today TV released on Feb 25 , Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied that Iran was expanding its missile capabilities.

“We are not developing long-range missiles. We have limited range to below 2000km intentionally,” he said. “We don’t want it to be a global threat. We only have (them) to defend ourselves. Our missiles build deterrence.”

Weapons programme shuttered in 2003, according to IAEA

The US intelligence community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, have said that Iran shuttered a nuclear weapons development programme in 2003.

But according to the IAEA, Tehran has in recent years continued enriching uranium, including to near weapons-grade.

Mr Trump has threatened to attack Iran if it executes people arrested during nationwide anti-government protests in January or fails to agree a deal on its nuclear programme in talks with the US.

Iran has the largest ballistic missile force in the Middle East, with its missiles able to strike Israel, US bases in the region and parts of Europe.

It also has developed so-called space-launch vehicles that have put satellites into orbit and that experts say could be modified into ICBMs that could loft nuclear warheads.

While SLVs loft satellites, ICBMs release re-entry vehicles that protect warheads from the high temperatures and forces produced by hurtling down through the Earth’s atmosphere.

But Mr David Albright, a former UN nuclear inspector, said Iran was a long way away from being able to mount atop a missile a nuclear warhead-carrying re-entry vehicle that could survive the extreme heat and forces of plunging through Earth’s atmosphere.

“Iran can launch a very long-range missile because of its space launch programme,” said Mr Albright, the president of the Institute for Science and International Security think-tank. “But it needs lots of work to develop an adequate RV (re-entry vehicle).”

Mr Albright and other experts noted that Israeli airstrikes in 2025 and in 2024 had badly damaged key facilities where Tehran produces liquid- and solid-fuel ballistic missiles. REUTERS