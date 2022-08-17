Trump home search: US agency opposes unsealing document

WASHINGTON • The US Justice Department on Monday said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former president Donald Trump's Florida home, where they seized classified documents.

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a road map to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," prosecutors wrote in their filing.

Mr Trump's Republican allies in recent days have ramped up their calls for Attorney-General Merrick Garland to unseal the document, which would reveal the evidence that prosecutors showed to demonstrate they had probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Mr Trump's home - the standard they had to meet to secure the search warrant.

Last Friday, at the Justice Department's request, a federal court in south Florida unsealed the search warrant and several accompanying legal documents that showed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents carted away 11 sets of classified records from Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Some were labelled "top secret" - the highest-level classification reserved for the most closely held US national security information.

Such documents are typically kept in special government facilities because disclosure could damage national security.

The Justice Department on Monday cited this as another reason to keep the affidavit sealed, saying the probe involves "highly classified materials". The agency said it would not oppose the release of other sealed documents tied to the raid, such as cover sheets and the government's motion to seal.

The warrant released last Friday showed that the Justice Department is investigating violations of three laws, including a provision in the Espionage Act that prohibits the possession of national defence information and another statute that makes it a crime to knowingly destroy, conceal or falsify records with the intent to obstruct an investigation.

Mr Trump has since claimed, without evidence, that he had a standing order to declassify all of the materials recovered at his home.

The decision by Mr Garland to unseal the warrant was highly unusual, given the Justice Department's policy of not commenting on pending investigations.

On the same day Mr Garland announced his decision to seek to unseal the warrant, an armed man with right-wing views tried to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was later shot dead by police after a car chase.

Prosecutors on Monday cited the recent violence and increasing threats against the FBI as another reason not to release the affidavit.

REUTERS