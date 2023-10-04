Trump hit with gag order after lashing out at court clerk in New York fraud case

NEW YORK - The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Tuesday imposed a gag order - promising sanctions for any violations - after the former US president used social media to lash out against the judge’s top law clerk.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan told lawyers for Trump and New York Attorney-General Letitia James, who brought the fraud case, that attacks on his staff were “unacceptable, inappropriate and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Acting on the second day of testimony in the trial, the judge forbade both sides from speaking about his staff, and threatened “serious sanctions” if anyone did.

“Consider this statement a gag order,” Justice Engoron added.

Ms James has accused Trump, his two adult sons, the Trump Organization and others of inflating asset values over a decade to secure favourable bank loans and insurance terms, and exaggerating Trump’s own riches by more than US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion). The trial could lead to the dismantling of Trump’s business empire as he seeks to regain the presidency in 2024.

Justice Engoron spoke after Trump shared a social media post of the clerk, who was identified by name, posing with Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who is not involved in the case. Trump referred to the clerk as “Schumer’s girlfriend.”

“How disgraceful!” added Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. “This case should be dismissed immediately!!”

Trump’s post was later deleted.

The order came as the government’s first witness, Trump’s former accountant Donald Bender, tested for a second day as the attorney general’s office tries to show that Trump and his family business deceived even the people reviewing his financials.

Under questioning from Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in Ms James’ office, Mr Bender said financial statements he prepared for the Trump Organization were largely based on self-reported figures.

Permanent ban sought

Ms James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

Earlier in the day, Trump renewed his attacks on James, telling reporters that the Democrat was “grossly incompetent” and had concocted a bogus case.

“Her numbers are fraudulent,” Trump said. “She’s a fraud.”

Trump wore his familiar blue suit, red tie and American flag pin.