Trump hit hand on table, White House says of new photos showing bruised left hand

WASHINGTON - Photographs of fresh bruising on US President Donald Trump’s hand raised eyebrows on Jan 22, but the White House dismissed renewed speculation over his health, saying the 79-year-old had simply hit a table.

Mr Trump has been seen with frequent bruising on his right hand since returning to the White House in 2025, often concealing it with bandages and makeup.

The White House has said it is due to a combination of frequent handshaking and t he aspirin he takes for his cardiovascular health, which can lead to proneness for bruising.

However, photos on Jan 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland showed dark bruises in a similar location - but this time on Mr Trump’s left hand.

The images, taken while Mr Trump was at an inaugural ceremony for his global “Board of Peace” initiative, quickly spread on social media.

“I clipped it on the table,” Mr Trump told journalists on Air Force One when asked about the bruising, adding: “I would say, take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising.”

The White House had earlier downplayed any concerns, giving the same explanation for the bruise, with p ress secretary Karoline Leavitt saying Mr Trump had “hit his hand on the corner of the signing table” at the event, “causing it to bruise”.

Photos from early in the Board of Peace event and on Jan 21 show no bruising on the left hand.

Speculation has swirled about Mr Trump’s fitness given his age - he is the oldest person to take office as president - the hand bruising, swelling in his legs, and several apparent moments of dozing off during public events.

The administration disclosed last summer that Mr Trump’s leg swelling had been diagnosed as a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency - a common condition in which faulty vein valves allow blood to pool, causing swelling, cramping and skin changes.

It can be managed with medication or targeted procedures.

An unannounced hospital visit in 2025 added to suspicions of secrecy around his health.

Weeks afterwards, Mr Trump’s doctor said MRI imaging had shown the president to be in “excellent” cardiovascular health. AFP