Trump ‘has fun’ buying shoes for Cabinet members

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USPresident Donald Trump said he had “never liked Cabinet members walking in in sneakers.”

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump confirmed on March 13 that he had bought several members of his Cabinet the same shoes from his favourite brand.

The unusual gifts were first reported this week in The Wall Street Journal, which said Mr Trump had given out pairs of Florsheim shoes worth US$145 (S$186) – at times even guessing people’s shoe size in front of them.

“It’s a nice shoe,” Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox Radio when asked about the story.

“What I do is, is somebody that for many many years has walked around in shoes that were no good, and would not be that comfortable,” said the 79-year-old Republican.

“So I have fun with it. When they tell me they have a problem, I say, ‘Let me get you a pair of shoes.’ It seems to work out pretty well. Now they look all spiffy and nice. It’s a gift from Donald Trump.”

Mr Trump added that he had “never liked Cabinet members walking in in sneakers.”

Those wearing the shoes include Vice-President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defensce Secretary Pete Hegseth, The Wall Street Journal said.

One photo showed Mr Rubio in what appeared to be the same footwear, which looked too big on the heels.

The model on the Florsheim website that most closely resembles those in the photographs is a leather dress shoe made in China, sold for US$145 a pair. AFP











