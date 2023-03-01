Trump, Haley to lock horns at US conservative forum

NATIONAL HARBOUR, UNITED STATES - Former US president Donald Trump and his one-time ally Nikki Haley are to give duelling addresses this week as thousands of conservatives gather outside Washington to vet Republican hopefuls weighing bids for the White House.

A national showcase for established big hitters and rising stars alike, the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) starting Wednesday bills itself as the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.”

An array of right-wing A-listers – including Brazil’s recently defeated leader Jair Bolsonaro – are expected to address the convention, although many potential 2024 candidates are staying away.

Mr Trump’s keynote speech on Saturday is likely to reprise the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda that swept him to power in 2016, taking in border security, gun rights, “woke” indoctrination and other “red meat” conservative issues.

Ms Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador, is expected to make the case that the Grand Old Party (GOP) needs a new generation of leaders, unencumbered by the taint of recent election failure and able to inspire new voters as well as turning out the base.

“Nikki Haley has to negotiate the very thin line between differentiating herself from Donald Trump and still appealing to – or not alienating herself from – his supporters, who still constitute the vast majority of CPAC activists and GOP primary participants,” said Prof Margaret Susan Thompson, a politics and history professor at Syracuse University.

“This is a challenging balancing act, indeed. So far, she seems to be focusing on age but, given the older-skewing GOP/MAGA base, she needs to be very careful here.”

Mr Trump declared his candidacy three months before Haley’s mid-February launch but his campaign has been criticised for inertia, lack of a clear political vision and the constant drip-drip of scandal.

The maelstrom of controversy encircling the former president – from poor performances of major Trump-backed candidates to multiple investigations closing in on him – has raised questions over his viability as a Republican totem.

“So far, most of his rallies and speeches have looked backward, focusing on the ‘stolen election’ and so on, rather than on what he intends to do in the future,” said Prof Thompson.

“In my view, it is not a way to expand his base of support.”

Nevertheless Mr Trump’s persistent polling strength has confounded his critics and he remains the comfortable frontrunner, towering over rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence.