Trump hails British soldiers in Afghanistan, amid row with Starmer

Mr Trump had criticised the role of NATO troops from allied countries in Afghanistan, saying they avoided the front line - even though 457 British soldiers died during the post-9/11 conflict.

  • Trump praised UK soldiers as "among the greatest of all warriors" on Truth Social.
  • This followed his earlier Fox News comments suggesting NATO allies avoided Afghanistan's front lines.
  • Starmer had called Trump's previous remarks "frankly appalling" after 457 British deaths.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Jan 24 appeared to offer an olive branch to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in their spat over the role of British soldiers in Afghanistan, calling them “among the greatest of all warriors”.

Mr Trump had suggested in an interview with Fox News this week that troops from NATO allies had avoided the front line in Afghanistan, even though 457 British soldiers were killed in the post-9/11 conflict.

Mr Starmer

called those remarks “frankly appalling”.

“The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken.” AFP

